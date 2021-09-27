Advertisement

Two dead after wrong-way driver crashes on I-69

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police vehicle.(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men died early Sunday after a wrong-way driver slammed head-on into another vehicle on I-69.

Michigan State Police say 20-year-old Arthur Moya of Battle Creek was driving a 2012 Ford Escape eastbound in the westbound lanes of the freeway near Morrice Road in western Shiawassee County around 3 a.m.

He crashed head-on into a 2018 Mazda 3 driven by 32-year-old Ryan Laubhan of Saginaw. Both drivers, who were alone in their vehicles, died on impact.

Investigators believe Moya was intoxicated when the crash happened. Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.

