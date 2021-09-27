The University of Michigan-Flint celebrates 65 years in the community

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The University of Michigan Flint celebrated a huge milestone on Monday as the university hit 65 years in the Flint Community, and 55,000 graduates.

The iconic Block M recognized world wide became a part of the Flint landscape 65 years ago on Sept. 23, 1956.

“This is something that had been in the works for many years before with community leaders such as Charles Stewart Mott and others leading the charge to bring the University Of Michigan’s first campus outside of Ann Arbor to Flint”, said Jennifer Hogan, the Executive Director of External Relations at U-of-M Flint.

It all began with just a hand full of students.

“A little over 50 students decided to enroll in what was known as Flint Senior College,” said Hogan.

For decades, Flint Senior College was closely linked to another college in Flint.

“We were established out of the idea that children of autoworkers would begin at Mott Community College and then come over to U-of-M Flint,” she said.

For decades U-of-M Flint was located on Mott’s Campus.

“In the Mott Memorial Building which I might add we were still in until 1988 when the Murchie Science building opened,” said Hogan.

Since 1988, the campus has been expanding in the heart of downtown Flint. Today, more than 6,400 students are enrolled and The University of Michigan-Flint offers over 190 areas of study.

Everything from undergrad to doctorate and they have expanded to include dorms and acquired a number of buildings in downtown. Hogan said that even more is on the horizon for the University.

“This winter we are launching something brand new for online adult learners want to complete their online degrees. Just this year we opened our sixth major academic unit the college of innovation and technology, so we are just so proud to have been a part of this community for so long and so glad that people in this community wanted u of m to be here.” said Hogan.

