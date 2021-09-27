Advertisement

Warm temps today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front coming through will bring in some clouds today, possibly a stray shower, and then help to cool us down starting tomorrow.

Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s! We’ll have winds out of the SW this morning, shifting to the W and then NW to end the day. It’ll be a little breezy with winds at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. We’ll see some sun, some clouds, and the chance for a spotty rain shower.

Tonight skies clear with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds will be out of the NNE at 5-10mph.

This gives way to a beautiful day tomorrow filled with sunshine and highs near 70! More of the same for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

WJRT September 27th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT September 27th, 2021 Morning Weather
Dry for the last days of September and to start October
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Dry for the last days of September and to start October
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Warmer with a low chance for rain today
Small chance for rain today, beautiful weather settles in this week