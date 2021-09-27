Warm temps today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front coming through will bring in some clouds today, possibly a stray shower, and then help to cool us down starting tomorrow.

Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s! We’ll have winds out of the SW this morning, shifting to the W and then NW to end the day. It’ll be a little breezy with winds at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. We’ll see some sun, some clouds, and the chance for a spotty rain shower.

Tonight skies clear with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds will be out of the NNE at 5-10mph.

This gives way to a beautiful day tomorrow filled with sunshine and highs near 70! More of the same for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday!

