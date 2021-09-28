Advertisement

Blue Light Specials over: Final Kmart store in Michigan closing

Marshall store planning to close by Nov. 21
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Mich. (WJRT) - The final Blue Light Special will be offered in Michigan this fall.

Kmart announced plans to close its final store in the state, ending an era of shopping. The last Kmart store in Michigan is closing by Nov. 21 in Marshall, which is about 20 minutes east of Battle Creek.

Most Kmart stores have already closed, but the Detroit Free Press reports this location lasted as long as it did because it was pretty much the only big box store in Marshall, which has a population of about 16,000 people.

The locations in Clio and Midland closed two years ago.

Kmart has ties to a Detroit-based company. The first store opened back in 1962 in Garden City.

The University of Michigan-Flint celebrates 65 years in the community
