The City of Fenton holds meeting in hopes to explain street improvement bond proposal to residents

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Fenton is reaching out to voters Tuesday night hoping to explain their street improvement bond proposal that will be on the Nov. 2 ballot.

This is the third attempt from the city to find funding to fix the roads, but Fenton continues to see push back from residents.

“We’ve done the ratings for our roads recently and the majority of them are in poor condition and need to be repaired,” said City Manager Lynn Markland.

He said that the city plans to borrow around $24 million dollars through bonds sold at three different times over a maximum of 10 years.

The millage would be 3.5 mills, raising taxes for homeowners in the City of Fenton.

“The average home owner will see an increase of about $277 per year. The estimate for car repairs because of damaged roads is actually higher than that,” he said.

But the big question coming from residents-- what roads will actually be fixed?

“The truth is, with getting $8 million dollars in the first bond sale-- and even if we had all $24 million dollars, you can’t do it all in one year. We’re looking at our whole road system and trying to determine what roads need to be done first. But that could change depending on what the frost does to the roads this winter,” said Markland.

While they cant give exact locations yet, Markland said that the city needs to find a solution-- and soon.

“The roads continue to get worse, they don’t get better on their own. The dollars that we receive from the gas tax isn’t providing enough revenue for us to actually repair the roads,” he said.

Residents are encouraged to attending any of the three meetings hosted by the city before Nov. 2.

The first is Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Fenton Community and Cultural Center. The other meetings will be help on Oct. 6 and Oct. 14. at the same time and location.

Markland said that more information on the bond proposal can be found on the city’s website.

