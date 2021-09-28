Construction delayed on new Isabella County jail, sheriff’s office

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Construction on the new jail and sheriff’s office in Isabella County has been delayed after a few setbacks but the sheriff is expecting the facility to be built next year.

Earlier this year, ABC12 reported on how the new facility was supposed to be built this year but now that doesn’t look like it will happen and for a few reasons.

In March, it was expected that the jail was going to be built near the intersection of S. Summerton and E. Remus roads in Union Township. Isabella County Sheriff, Michael Main, said that water and sewage concerns made that site not viable.

“As we all continued to work on it, we just kind of realized that this wasn’t the right site for the facility,” he said.

Main said that they were able to track down a new site and have an offer on the property that is south of E. Remus Road and east of S. Isabella Road near Morey Courts in Union Township. Main said they are currently working with township officials to close the deal.

Another component has been funding. The plan has been to cover the expected $40 million price tag for the facility with a bond from the United States Department of Agriculture. Main said that is still the plan and county officials are nearly complete with closing that deal.

The bond will be paid off using revenue from the county’s wind farms.

Main said the final site plans are also nearly complete and that eventually, construction will begin. He expects that with winter coming up soon, that shovels won’t hit the ground until spring 2022.

“The goal is to have all of our ducks in a row basically and ready to go in the springtime,” he said.

One concern that Main is worried about is possible supply problems. He said that the project’s managers have informed them that there could be shortages of some of the raw materials needed to build the facility. Main said they will use the winter to possibly stockpile some of these so that it won’t be an issue when construction begins.

For the meantime, the Isabella County jail and sheriff’s office will continue to be in downtown Mount Pleasant. Main said that it is less than ideal because of the issues with the building but he said they just can’t wait to get into the new facility.

“Being able to look at the new design and being excited about it but yet not be there,” he said. “So, I’m just gonna stay optimistically positive and I think we’re going to get there.”

Once completed, Main expects the new facility to be a game changer for the department’s operations.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.