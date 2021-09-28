FBI releases crime statistics for 2020, Flint crime rates decrease between 2020 and 2021

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The FBI released it’s 2020 crime data statistics for cities across the country.

Crime overall in the City of Flint was down in 2020 -- compared to 2019, but how do the numbers stack up to what the city has seen so far this year?

Most people remember, or maybe they don’t want to remember 2020. Of course there where the lockdowns because of the pandemic, this year compared to last -- there’s been some upswings and some downswings.

It really depends on the type of crime that was committed.

In 2020 -- the city saw 40 homicides. 53 have occurred so far this year. There were 64 rapes were reported in 2020. That number down by 2 cases so far this year at 62. 83 robberies took place in the city last year. 82 have been reported so far this year.

Aggravated assaults are a much different story. The FBI and Flint stats differ on how they count the cases. So far, Flint police say are down 3%.

When it comes to property crime -- 1,641 incidents occurred last year. This year, that number down quite a bit so far at 1,234 incidents.

There were 20 arsons were reported last year. That number more than doubled to 41 this year.

So, again clearly there are some ups and downs with all these numbers. And those 2021 numbers are so far this year, while the FBI’s 2020 number covers the entire 12 months.

What’s being done to curb the violence?

What more is needed?

Pastor and community activist Chris Martin said that there are some good things happening and that are in the works to address violent crime in the city.

But, he said that also doesn’t mean people should let their guard down.

“When it comes to tackling crime in a city like Flint, what were seeing now is a multi pronged approach. From the ground to the sky -- literally,” said Martin.

An approach pastor and community activist Chris Martin is hoping -- will help continue to turn down the temperature across the city.

“Flint police sub stations are opening up, mini stations,” said Martin.

He said that there will be four of them -- each in the north, south, east and west quadrants of the city.

Also, a possible pilot witness protection program with the state could soon be coming to the city.

“When people don’t tell us what’s going on then it’s kind of hard to combat it, it’s kind of hard to know what’s going on,” he said.

Curbing violence in the city -- will also come from above with the city leasing a helicopter from Michigan State Police.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley earlier this summer also declared a state of emergency for gun violence which helped open the doors financially for the city to combat crime.

The latest crime stats from the FBI showed Flint had 40 homicides in 2020. This year, the Flint police department is reporting 53 so far.

Despite the higher number -- Martin believes the city is now on a much more solid path to bring the number of violent crimes down.

He attributes that to not only what the city is doing -- but also what community members are doing. Like developing neighborhood associations and community and family members re-engaging with each other following last year’s shutdowns.

“I think we need to be optimistic. This is a process that the whole nation is in,” said Martin.

