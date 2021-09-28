Advertisement

Figuring out best timing for flu and COVID shots

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Top U.S. health officials say it’s time to roll up your sleeves.

The plea comes not only for the COVID-19 shot but for the flu vaccine as well.

“What you should do is get it as soon as you can and in the most expeditious manner,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease specialist.

As colder weather approaches, there’s a fear that the flu could further burden hospitals already strained by COVID-19 patients.

Getting protected against both viruses is seen as crucial, experts say.

“If that means going in and getting the flu shot in one arm, the COVID shot in the other, that’s perfectly fine,” Fauci said.

The convenience of getting both shots in one visit could make the process more appealing to some.

“Whatever it takes to get it done, go ahead and do it,” Fauci said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu shots for everyone 6 months and older with a few exceptions.

The agency says September and October are generally good times to be vaccinated, and ideally, everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October.

Top health officials say fighting flu and COVID-19 at the same time, isn’t something that’s expected to go away.

“You continue to have coronavirus spread, but not at the same levels as right now and it settles into a pattern -- more of a seasonal pattern and basically becomes a second flu,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

A recent poll finds most Americans have resigned themselves to a future with the coronavirus.

Some 79% of adults polled thought COVID-19 will continue at a low level as something the United States will learn to live with and manage, like influenza.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Flint trash collector plans to fights blight in the city
Flint trash collector plans to fight blight
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, a statue stands outside the Boy Scouts of America...
Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan set for vote by abuse claimants
University of Michigan-Flint
U of M-Flint receives $3.8 million federal grant to build new center
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown