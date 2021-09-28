Advertisement

Flint area water shut off planned for Thursday

City of Flint water shut offs 9.30(City of Flint)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint has announced various water shut off locations in order to repair broken valves within the current water infrastructure project.

City officials said that water service will be shut off to nearby residents on Thursday, Sept. 30 and that there is not currently a boil water advisory.

The City of Flint has identified three areas that are expected to be impacted on Thursday:

• Dort Highway and Carpenter Road

• Carpenter Road and Webster Road

• Going east to West Boulevard Drive

City officials have said that the water shut off is expected to happen around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. They estimate around 4 hours, but said that it could last longer.

After service, the city advises that households and businesses in the area can flush their systems with cold water for 15 minutes before use.

The City said that the disruption in water service will allow crews to make a much needed fix to broken valves with the existing water distribution system. The City of Flint Water Department said that they will work as quickly as possible to limit the disruption in service.

For more information, residents can contact The City of Flint Water Department at (810) 766-7202.

