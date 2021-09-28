Flint planning ‘uninterrupted’ switch in trash haulers Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new fleet of trucks and workers will begin collecting trash in Flint on Friday.

Priority Waste is taking over collection of household garbage, yard waste and recycling from Republic Services, which declined to extend its contract. The Flint City Council awarded a three-year, $20 million contract to Priority Waste earlier this month.

“We are pleased to have a waste collection provider ready to offer uninterrupted waste services for Flint residents,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “We look forward to this new partnership with Priority Waste as an active member in the fight against blight to keep the City of Flint safe and clean.”

Priority Waste is planning to collect household waste from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Friday. Garbage, yard waste and recycling all will be collected from each residence on the same day every week.

Click here for a map showing when trash pickup day will be for all areas of the city.

Flint residents can dispose of trash in containers up to 96 gallons. Blue recycling bins still will be accepted, but any other recycling cans need to be clearly marked. Residents no longer have to schedule bulk item pickups in advance.

“Priority Waste is honored and excited to become Flint’s new waste, recycling and compost vendor,” said Dan Venet, director of municipal relations for Priority Waste. “Priority Waste’s well prepared team looks forward to servicing Flint, and making all members of the community a top priority starting October 1st, 2021.”

Anyone with questions or concerns about Priority Waste’s service should call the company’s customer service line at 586-228-1200.

