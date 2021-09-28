Advertisement

Flint planning ‘uninterrupted’ switch in trash haulers Friday

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new fleet of trucks and workers will begin collecting trash in Flint on Friday.

Priority Waste is taking over collection of household garbage, yard waste and recycling from Republic Services, which declined to extend its contract. The Flint City Council awarded a three-year, $20 million contract to Priority Waste earlier this month.

“We are pleased to have a waste collection provider ready to offer uninterrupted waste services for Flint residents,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “We look forward to this new partnership with Priority Waste as an active member in the fight against blight to keep the City of Flint safe and clean.”

RELATED: Flint moving forward with Priority Waste despite protests from GFL Environmental

Priority Waste is planning to collect household waste from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Friday. Garbage, yard waste and recycling all will be collected from each residence on the same day every week.

Click here for a map showing when trash pickup day will be for all areas of the city.

Flint residents can dispose of trash in containers up to 96 gallons. Blue recycling bins still will be accepted, but any other recycling cans need to be clearly marked. Residents no longer have to schedule bulk item pickups in advance.

“Priority Waste is honored and excited to become Flint’s new waste, recycling and compost vendor,” said Dan Venet, director of municipal relations for Priority Waste. “Priority Waste’s well prepared team looks forward to servicing Flint, and making all members of the community a top priority starting October 1st, 2021.”

Anyone with questions or concerns about Priority Waste’s service should call the company’s customer service line at 586-228-1200.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Gardenhire makes plea to Mount Pleasant-area murder of 13-year-old girl
Foster Coffee Co. is located in downtown Flint.
Foster Coffee Co. explains the science of making a cup of joe
Kmart
Blue Light Specials over: Final Kmart store in Michigan closing
Kmart
Final Kmart store in Michigan closing this fall