Flint Police looking for those responsible for the shooting death of a 58-year-old Flint man

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are asking for help in finding whoever shot and killed a 58-year-old man on the city’s northwest side earlier this month.

Police said that 58-year-old Andrew McClinton, was found shot to death outside a home on Carton Street on the morning of Sept. 6.

Police are asking those with any information about who might have done this to call Crime Stoppers of Flint. 1 (800) 422-JAIL

There is always an option to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at the number.

