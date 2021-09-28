Flint Police looking for those responsible for the shooting death of a 58-year-old Flint man
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are asking for help in finding whoever shot and killed a 58-year-old man on the city’s northwest side earlier this month.
Police said that 58-year-old Andrew McClinton, was found shot to death outside a home on Carton Street on the morning of Sept. 6.
Police are asking those with any information about who might have done this to call Crime Stoppers of Flint. 1 (800) 422-JAIL
There is always an option to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at the number.
