Flint reports 29% increase in murders so far in 2021

Total crime rate is down year to year, however
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Violent crimes are down in Flint compared to last year, but police are reporting a significant increase in homicides.

The Flint Police Department has responded to nearly 6% fewer reports of violent crimes from Jan. 1 to Sept. 26, 2021, compared to the same time period in 2020. Those include robberies, assaults and rapes.

However, the number of homicides so far in 2021 is up 29% from year to year with 49 this year compared to 38 at this time last year.

The total number of property crimes is down nearly 14.5% in 2021 compared to last year. Those include thefts, pursesnatchings, larcenies and stolen vehicles.

Flint’s total crime rate including all reports is down by over 10% this year compared to the first nine months of 2020.

