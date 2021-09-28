Advertisement

Flint store owner hires private security while city tries to get state to take away its liquor license

Cheers Market store owner says he has worked with Flint police in the past but has not heard from this city administration
By Michael Nafso
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/27/2021) - People living walking distance from Cheers Market in Flint call it “chaos.”

“The parking lot is always full. At night, it’s crazy. People are everywhere, and the owners don’t care. They just let them hang out there right when you come in the door,” Wendy Wheat said.

Wheat says she stays away because it’s a popular spot where large crowds gather.

After repeated calls for police to head to Cheers Market for disturbances and crime, the city is taking a stand and asking City Council to label it a public nuisance and hoping the state will take away its liquor license.

ABC12 went over to Cheers Market on Monday evening and noticed an armed security guard standing outside. We asked the store owner about it, and he says he’s been doing that for the past four or five days as one way to show others he’s willing to do his part in making the community feel safe.

The store owner, Jeevanjot Ghotra, says when he calls police, they either don’t answer or show up several hours later.

He wanted to keep his face off camera because when he tried to take matter into his own hands, it was violent.

“I got jumped. I got beat up once because I was telling them not to sell the drugs, so I’m scared,” Ghotra said.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the police department tried to partner with the owner to take part in the intel center with surveillance but got nowhere. Ghotra says he’s worked with police in the past but claims he hasn’t heard from this administration.

“I didn’t never see Neeley Mayor or police or any councilman. I didn’t meet nobody. Nobody approaches me. Nobody comes and tells me all these problems,” Ghotra said.

Now, the city of Flint is asking Flint City Council to declare the business as a public nuisance and ask the state to take away its liquor license.

Ghotra says he’s willing to work with the city and even hired private security for now to keep the crowds under control.

One neighbor says, “It’s quiet down now, but it was real bad for a while.”

When asked how long “now” has been, he said within the last week.

“It is expensive. I can’t really afford that, but I’m doing it for the community. If it makes them feel safer, yeah I’ll do it,” Ghotra said.

The meeting was still ongoing at the 11 o’clock hour on Monday night, and the resolution had not come up.

Stick with ABC12 News for updates on the solution.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Cara Drew, miss black MSU
Powers graduate named Michigan State University’s Miss Black MSU
Cara Drew, miss black MSU
Former Powers student named Michigan State University's Miss Black MSU
Flint's "Club Sunoco"
Flint gas station had been marked as a potentially dangerous party spot
Flint's "Club Sunoco"
Club Sunoco appears to still be under control