Flint teen sentenced to at least 2 decades in prison for 2018 double murder

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint teenager will spend at least two decades behind bars after he admitted to his role in the deaths of two people found in the Flint River in July of 2018.

Cheveyo Molina was sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison Monday on a count of second-degree murder. Molina has already served more than a year of that sentence.

He took a plea deal after the bodies of Tedmundo Meeks and Rodney Harden Jr. were found in the Flint River on July 12, 2018. A fisherman discovered one of the bodies after moving a door floating in the river near the I-475 overpass so his lines wouldn’t become entangled with it.

As officers from the Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police swarmed the area after the discovery, they saw three people running from the area.

Police believe the three suspects had been digging a hole large enough to fit a body about 50 feet into a heavily wooded area off the Flint River Trail when the bodies were located.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped the initial first-degree murder charge against Molina.

Two others, Robert Wheeler Jr. and Melinda Kelly, have also been charged in the case. Wheeler will be sentenced next month after reaching a similar plea deal.

