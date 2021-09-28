Flint’s Dorothy’s House of Coffee is paying it forward in the community

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Dorothy’s House of Coffee is focusing on helping the Flint community. When walking into Dorothy’s House of Coffee in Flint, customers immediately notice that there is something different about the space.

Owner Tim Goodrich is behind the counter counting coffee beans and pouring hot coffee. Goodrich took over the host spot during the height of the pandemic, after Catholic Community of Flint could no longer support the shop.

He spent the last year giving the place a makeover.

“A facelift on the look of it,” said Goodrich.

It included a new logo, website, signage and new coffee making equipment.

“We started the non-profit, raised money to do all of that and now we are here,” he said.

This venture is about more than coffee beans. For Goodrich, ownership of Dorothy’s is an act of faith.

”There was just some things, some spiritual like things that it felt like it was the stars aligning,” he said.

It is his purpose.

”It’s been out of a sense of a feeling that I am supposed to do this,” Goodrich said.

It’s that feeling that led Goodrich to keep the focus of the coffee house on its namesake Dorothy Day. Day was an American journalist and founder of the Catholic Worker movement. Her story is on full display through photographs adorning each wall of the coffee house.

“Dorothy Day she is known as somebody who committed their life to the poor,” he said.

Her life inspiring Goodrich to make that same commitment.

Dorothy’s House of Coffee is a non-profit.

They have a menu with suggested donations. Goodrich said that most, if not all, pay the full price and sometimes give more. He said that people have gone above and beyond.

“I think, I think it was like $50 bucks or something and she said CHARGE $50 bucks on my card to pay it forward,” he said.

It’s moments like that which allows Goodrich to pay it forward. The group of men who maintain the lawn are all volunteers who are enrolled in a substance abuse program. Once a week Goodrich looks forward to sharing a cup of hot coffee with them.

“So typically, on Tuesdays all of those guys will file in here and they’ll get free coffee,” he said.

