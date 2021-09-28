Advertisement

Ford to add 10,800 jobs making electric vehicles, batteries

The factories will be built on sites in Kentucky and Tennessee.
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ky. (AP with Christine Winter) - (9/28/21) - Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025.

It’s a dramatic investment in the future of EV technology that will create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker’s future manufacturing footprint toward the South.

The factories will be built on sites in Kentucky and Tennessee. Ford says it picked the locations in part because of lower electricity costs.

The plants will make batteries for the next generation of Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles that will be produced in North America.

Combined, they mark the single largest manufacturing investment the 118-year-old company has ever made and are among the largest factory outlays in the world.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

The Flint River near downtown Flint
Untreated sewage spilled into Flint River after last week’s rain
Cheveyo Molina pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the deaths of Tedmundo Meeks and...
Flint teen sentenced to at least 2 decades in prison for 2018 double murder
Ford to add 10,800 jobs making electric vehicles, batteries
Ford to add 10,800 jobs making electric vehicles, batteries
A murder scene in Flint
Flint reports 29% increase in murders so far in 2021