Gardenhire makes plea to Mount Pleasant-area murder of 13-year-old girl

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - An ex-convict charged with three murders in two Michigan counties has pleaded no contest in one of the cases.

Isaiah “Zeke” Gardenhire was accused of assaulting a girlfriend near Mount Pleasant in June and fatally stabbing her 13-year-old daughter, among other crimes. The Morning Sun reports that the 41-year-old Gardenhire pleaded no contest Monday to second-degree murder and other crimes.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is considered as such at sentencing. Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

Gardenhire, who was found mentally competent to face court proceedings earlier this month, is charged with murder and sexual assault as part of what police are calling a 45-hour crime spree in early June. He was on the run before calling ABC12 News on June 7 and asking for help turning himself in.

He is accused of stabbing 13-year-old Adrie Dembowske to death at a residence on Isabella Road in Union Township outside Mount Pleasant on June 6. He also is accused of sexually assaulting two women while on the run from authorities.

Gardenhire was free on bond from another sexual assault case in Mason County, when the alleged crimes took place in June. His video arraignment in Isabella County was adjourned for a day after he made obscene gestures at the camera.

Gardenhire is facing separate charges in Ingham County related to a double murder in Lansing last spring.

Lansing police say 39-year-old Harley Owens and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Kelsey Coon-Lennon, were shot and killed in the 600 block of Baker Street on April 28 and their bodies were discovered on May 1.

