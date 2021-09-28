Advertisement

GM warns salaried workers to report their COVID-19 vaccine status

Vaccine isn’t required, but workers who don’t report their status could lose some bonus money
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors is starting to warn its salaried workers who have not reported their vaccination status that they risk a safety violation.

The Detroit Free Press reports GM will start sending letters to what it says is a “very small number” of employees who didn’t report if they were vaccinated by last Friday.

GM says if employees still don’t report, they’ll have their performance bonuses reduced.

At this point, the automaker isn’t requiring workers to get vaccinated, but encourages the shots.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Kmart
Blue Light Specials over: Final Kmart store in Michigan closing
Kmart
Final Kmart store in Michigan closing this fall
The Flint River near downtown Flint
Untreated sewage spilled into Flint River after last week’s rain
Cheveyo Molina pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the deaths of Tedmundo Meeks and...
Flint teen sentenced to at least 2 decades in prison for 2018 double murder