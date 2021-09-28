GM warns salaried workers to report their COVID-19 vaccine status

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors is starting to warn its salaried workers who have not reported their vaccination status that they risk a safety violation.

The Detroit Free Press reports GM will start sending letters to what it says is a “very small number” of employees who didn’t report if they were vaccinated by last Friday.

GM says if employees still don’t report, they’ll have their performance bonuses reduced.

At this point, the automaker isn’t requiring workers to get vaccinated, but encourages the shots.

