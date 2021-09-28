Advertisement

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The workweek started off on a pretty good note.  Even as a cool front drifted across the state, most of us managed to stay dry.  Temperatures for the day moved easily into the 70s for most of the ABC12 viewing area, before readings dropped a bit across the north country as the front dropped to the southeast.  As the front continues to move away from our area, winds will shift in from the north and lows will surround the 50-degree mark early Tuesday morning.

Keeping in mind that our “normal” high is now 69-degrees, the next couple of days aren’t looking too bad at all.  We should have a good bit of sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday, and temperatures will run pretty close to the average.  Winds Tuesday will be in off of Lake Huron at a light pace.  Winds Wednesday will be light and variable early in the day, and then likely shift in off of the Lake again during the course of the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday are looking pretty good too.  We will continue to have an opportunity to dry-out from last week’s heavy rainfall.  Temperatures should manage to move a skosh in an upward direction as winds begin to shift in from the southeast.  The lakeshore areas will likely stay a little cooler that the rest of Mid-Michigan.  On ABC12 News we will tell you when we will have our next good chance of widespread rain. - JR

