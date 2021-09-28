Advertisement

Lots of sun!

WJRT September 28th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT September 28th, 2021 Morning Weather
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure overhead will keep us under sunny skies today and for most of the week! Our next chance of rain holds off until the weekend.

Today’s highs will be seasonable with most near 70 degrees. A NNE wind at 5-10mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the lower 60s.

Tonight winds turn light and variable and remain that way for tomorrow.

Wednesday will be another beautiful day with highs in the mid 60s to low70s with plenty of sunshine!

Great weather then continues for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

WJRT September 28th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT September 28th, 2021 Morning Weather
Dry Weather for a Few Days...
JR’s Monday Night Weather Report
Dry Weather for a Few Days...
JR's Monday Night Weather Report
Dry, but Cooler for a Few Days...
JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report