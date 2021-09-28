Lots of sun!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure overhead will keep us under sunny skies today and for most of the week! Our next chance of rain holds off until the weekend.

Today’s highs will be seasonable with most near 70 degrees. A NNE wind at 5-10mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the lower 60s.

Tonight winds turn light and variable and remain that way for tomorrow.

Wednesday will be another beautiful day with highs in the mid 60s to low70s with plenty of sunshine!

Great weather then continues for Thursday and Friday.

