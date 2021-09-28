Michigan canvassers board allows Secure MI Vote to begin circulating petitions

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Major parts of a Republican-backed effort to increase voting rules in Michigan are the subject of a new statewide petition drive.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved petition language on Monday, allowing Secure MI Vote to begin seeking signatures to approve voting restrictions as a citizen initiative. If successful, lawmakers could pass sweeping election reforms with no threat of veto from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The petitions aim to enact significant portions of a 39-bill election reform package introduced by Michigan Republicans earlier this year. The initiative includes the following new rules and restrictions:

Voters would have to sign a form listing their full name, address and date of birth to receive a ballot.

Voters would have to present a valid photo ID to receive a ballot.

Voters who don’t have a photo ID or don’t bring one to the polls would receive a provisional ballot.

Voters with no photo ID would have six days after the election to present proper ID to their municipal clerk for their vote to be counted.

All election officials would be banned from sending unsolicited absentee ballot request forms to voters.

Absentee voters would have to provide a valid driver’s license number, state ID card number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on their application to receive a ballot.

Only absentee voters named on the ballot application or a member of their household would be allowed to handle their ballot. No third parties would be allowed to collect and turn in absentee ballots.

All absentee ballots would have to be returned to municipal clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Only public tax dollars could be used to conduct elections, including voter registration events and hiring precinct inspectors.

With approval from the Board of State Canvassers, the Secure MI Vote group now must collect about 340,000 valid signatures from registered voters around Michigan over the next six months to put their issue before lawmakers.

If the group is successful, lawmakers could approve the election changes without a veto threat from Whitmer or put the issue up for a statewide vote next year.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II called the Secure MI Vote petitions “anti-democracy and anti-American.” He called on everyone to block any attempts to make voting more difficult or confusing.

“Every Michigan voter, regardless of who they vote for or what party they belong to, should be offended and angered by this deceitful effort to change the rules just because some people did not like the results of the 2020 election,” he said. “This is a dishonest effort that is wrong for Michigan.”

