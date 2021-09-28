Advertisement

Michigan Secretary of State launches “MI Vote Matters” initiative to get high school seniors registered to vote

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the state of Michigan wants to get eligible high school seniors registered to vote.

Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson is joining non-partisan partners to launch the MI Vote Matters High School Voter Registration Challenge.

The state is encouraging high schools around Michigan to educate students about their right to vote and hold voter registration drives.

The Secretary of State will recognize high schools with at least half of their seniors registered or pre-registered.

Those with more than 90% of seniors registered or pre-registered will get the highest recognition.

