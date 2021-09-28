Michigan urges COVID-19 vaccine boosters for older residents

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan health officials updated COVID-19 vaccine recommendations this week to include boosters for many older residents and those at high risk of severe illness.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also will allow booster shots for people at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, such as frontline workers. They include teachers, first responders, grocery store employees and manufacturing workers.

“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is already protecting millions of Michiganders from this deadly virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “With the Delta variant circulating and cases of COVID-19 increasing, CDC and the FDA have determined that a booster dose is needed for some individuals to maintain and increase that level of protection.”

She said boosters can be dispensed six months after people receive their second dose of vaccine.

Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer with a booster authorized for use in the U.S., so only people who received that vaccine can get a booster. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson continue in the approval process for their boosters.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends boosters for everyone age 65 or older, everyone who lives in a long-term care setting and people age 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.

The state health department is allowing everyone age 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions and everyone age 18 to 64 in frontline occupations to get a booster.

Michigan’s new guidance on boosters is modeled after revised recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food & Drug Administration announced earlier this month.

Anyone hoping to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster should bring their vaccination card with them when they get the shot.

