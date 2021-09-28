Midland County school district reports uptick in COVID-19 cases

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Just one month after Midland Public School District placed their mask mandates, COVID-19 cases continue to remain high within their buildings.

On Monday, the district reported 28 active cases, down from 41 cases on September 13th. While the weekly case report continues to decrease, the district will continue to be considered as having a covid-19 outbreak.

“[Midland Public School District} will still count as an outbreak until you can demonstrate two incubation periods with no cases,” Midland County Director and Health Officer, Fred Janoski, said.

The Michigan State of Health and Human Services determines an outbreak as three or more cases. Previously, the state required 2 or more COVID-19 associated with a school district.

Janoski said that school districts must stay below that threshold to be taken off the list.

“Essentially that outbreak is a continuing outbreak,” Janoski said. “They have experienced, thankfully, a great reduction in the amount of new cases but that will continue to be counted as an outbreak for 28 days without detecting any new cases.”

Although the school is considered to have an outbreak, parents say they’re not too concerned as long as that mask mandate stays in place.

“There is some peace of mind. There’s much more conversation about COVID-19 and tracking and answers to some of those frequently asked questions,” Susan Yoder, Midland Public School District parent said. “And it appears that until that age bracket can get vaccinated the K-6 [mask] mandate will continue. I think that’s what we need to do to protect those kiddos. "

Janoski adds that all school districts should continue to follow mitigation practices to help lower the spread of the virus within their buildings.

“Even though your school may not have a mask mandate, masks are proven to be an effective barrier in school transmissions,” Janoski said.

The mask mandate is currently in place for kindergarten through sixth grade only.

In an email to ABC 12 news, district superintendent, Michael Sharrow, stated they have seen cases mainly decrease in their elementary schools where masking is required.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.