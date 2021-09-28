Republicans announce reforms for Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans announced a four-part plan to fix the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency on Tuesday.

State Rep. Steve Johnson of Wayland said the plan aims to improve efficiency and rebuild trust by offering better customer service for unemployed workers. He has been a steady critic of the agency and led an investigation this year as chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

Johnson has alleged a number of errors and shortcomings in the unemployment agency’s operations this year. He is among Republican leaders calling for a change in management for the agency.

“Many people have gone through a great deal of hardship due to COVID-19 and executive orders in response,” Johnson said. “They needed UIA to assist them in a time of need and unfortunately the agency did not come through for them when its chief responsibility is to serve the people. That cannot happen again.”

The Republican reform plan includes the following provisions:

An accelerated process for reviewing new claims within 10 businesses days. The agency has no deadline to review claims now.

Reducing to one year the amount of unemployment benefits workers would have to repay if an error occurs, which is down from the current three years. No repayment would be necessary if state officials misinterpret a federal law or guideline, leading to benefits paid in error.

Establishing a new independent citizen’s advocate to serve as a point of contact for workers who need help applying for benefits.

A new requirement for the agency to communicate status of the Unemployment Trust Fund, which provides benefits to workers.

Republicans plan to introduce bills into the Michigan Legislature later this week that would accomplish their goals. The bills would have to pass both legislative chambers before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could decide whether to sign them into law.

