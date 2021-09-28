Advertisement

Saginaw police investigate early morning shooting

Troopers and Saginaw police were called out to a shooting on South Park Avenue.
By Christine Winter
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/28/21) - State Police and Saginaw police were called out to an early morning shooting on Tuesday.

The call about the shooting on South Park Avenue, off East Remington Street came in around 2:00.

As of this writing, investigators had not yet released details on what happened.

Check back on abc12.com as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

The Flint River near downtown Flint
Untreated sewage spilled into Flint River after last week’s rain
Cheveyo Molina pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the deaths of Tedmundo Meeks and...
Flint teen sentenced to at least 2 decades in prison for 2018 double murder
Ford to add 10,800 jobs making electric vehicles, batteries
Ford to add 10,800 jobs making electric vehicles, batteries
Ford to add 10,800 jobs making electric vehicles, batteries
Ford to add 10,800 jobs making electric vehicles, batteries
A murder scene in Flint
Flint reports 29% increase in murders so far in 2021