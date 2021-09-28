Advertisement

Untreated sewage spilled into Flint River after last week’s rain

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Millions of gallons of raw sewage mixed with rainwater ended up in the Flint River system after heavy rains last week.

About 5 million gallons overflowed Thursday and Friday from a manhole near the Sunset Hills Cemetery, which is just upstream from the Flint Wastewater Plant.

The city of Flint says the spill was caused by a failed connection between a pipe and a deep tunnel interceptor.

That was one of several spills last week that all ended up in the Flint River system. The city’s Water Pollution Control Facility is working to correct the situation with the engineers and contractors.

