36-year-old woman dies after police say pickup truck runs stop sign

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 36-year-old woman died Tuesday after police say a pickup truck ran a stop sign at a rural Clare County intersection and hit her pickup truck.

A Dodge Dakota was heading south on Rogers Road when 36-year-old Judith Conway of Farwell ran the stop sign at Colonville Road in Sheridan Township around 11 a.m., according to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck driving east on Colonville Road hit Conway in the driver’s door, causing her Dakota to overturn into the ditch. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford driver was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare and listed in stable condition on Wednesday.

Investigators believe Conway may have been intoxicated and failed to wear a seat belt when the crash happened. The sheriff’s office will continue investigating the crash.

