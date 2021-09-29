Advertisement

36-year-old woman dies after police say pickup truck runs stop sign

Police say 36-year-old Judith Conway ran a stop sign into the path of this Ford F-150, causing...
Police say 36-year-old Judith Conway ran a stop sign into the path of this Ford F-150, causing a crash that claimed her life.(source: Clare County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 36-year-old woman died Tuesday after police say a pickup truck ran a stop sign at a rural Clare County intersection and hit her pickup truck.

A Dodge Dakota was heading south on Rogers Road when 36-year-old Judith Conway of Farwell ran the stop sign at Colonville Road in Sheridan Township around 11 a.m., according to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck driving east on Colonville Road hit Conway in the driver’s door, causing her Dakota to overturn into the ditch. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford driver was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare and listed in stable condition on Wednesday.

Investigators believe Conway may have been intoxicated and failed to wear a seat belt when the crash happened. The sheriff’s office will continue investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Dr. Richard Westreich
Plastic surgery booming during coronavirus pandemic
Heart of Worship Dance Studio
Heart of Worship Dance Studio hosting fundraiser to benefit Flint youth
Simply Nutrition serves a variety of healthy beverages in Flint.
Wellness Wednesday: Simply Nutrition serves up healthy drinks
Cheers Market
Flint City Council drops measure to declare Cheers Market a public nuisance