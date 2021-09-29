All 83 Michigan counties at high risk for COVID-19 transmission

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - No place in Michigan is safe from the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Every single county, all 83 of them, declared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Dr. Jennifer Morse is the Medical Director for Central Michigan District Health Department. She said that last year when the first vaccine was being approved, she was hopeful that we would not be in this position.

”You know hindsight is always 20/20,” said Morse.

Social distancing, face coverings and the three approved vaccines have been proven to help prevent the spread of the virus. The doctor was hoping more people would have gotten on board by now. But, that has not happened.

”I have never witnessed such a just malignant spread of falsified information just really directed to make people fearful and scared of something that could save lives,” she said.

Dr. Morse called it unfortunate. Just over 50% of Michigan’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. The other half, that is not vaccinated, is driving the current rapid spread of the virus which is mostly impacting school aged kids who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

”Absolutely if we want to protect our children we need to get vaccinated as adults”, she said.

Dr. Morse is hopeful that as time goes on their will be a change of attitude around COVID-19 and the vaccine.

”It’s not going to be over anytime soon,” said Morse. “We just need to adjust and adapt and be willing to do that and not see it as the end of the world or some type of conspiracy to take away our freedoms.”

