Advertisement

All 83 Michigan counties at high risk for COVID-19 transmission

By Dawn Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - No place in Michigan is safe from the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Every single county, all 83 of them, declared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Dr. Jennifer Morse is the Medical Director for Central Michigan District Health Department. She said that last year when the first vaccine was being approved, she was hopeful that we would not be in this position.

”You know hindsight is always 20/20,” said Morse.

Social distancing, face coverings and the three approved vaccines have been proven to help prevent the spread of the virus. The doctor was hoping more people would have gotten on board by now. But, that has not happened.

”I have never witnessed such a just malignant spread of falsified information just really directed to make people fearful and scared of something that could save lives,” she said. 

Dr. Morse called it unfortunate. Just over 50% of Michigan’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. The other half, that is not vaccinated, is driving the current rapid spread of the virus which is mostly impacting school aged kids who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

”Absolutely if we want to protect our children we need to get vaccinated as adults”, she said.

Dr. Morse is hopeful that as time goes on their will be a change of attitude around COVID-19 and the vaccine.

”It’s not going to be over anytime soon,” said Morse. “We just need to adjust and adapt and be willing to do that and not see it as the end of the world or some type of conspiracy to take away our freedoms.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports highest COVID-19 daily average in nearly five months
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer to deem some COVID budget sections unconstitutional
Around 70 million already eligible Americans still haven't had a vaccine shot.
Pfizer submits vax trial data for kids to FDA
Midland County school district reports uptick in COVID-19 cases
Midland County school district reports uptick in COVID-19 cases