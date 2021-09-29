Community helps Grand Blanc child accomplish Make-A-Wish project

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Make-a-Wish is about to come true for Grand Blanc child Tucker Smith but will need help from community members to achieve his dream.

At 1-year-old, Tucker was diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes developmental challenges and nerve-related symptoms.

“We were told once he started missing milestones as a baby that was likely due to his prematurity,” mom of Tucker, Chelsea Smith said. “Once we were able to get testing done it revealed he had a deletion of the 15th chromosome. They told us he would be so delayed that he might not know what love is, that his happiness is just a condition, it’s not part of who he is.”

However, over the last five years, Tucker has surpassed his doctor’s expectations

“This is a little boy that is funny and sneaky and clever and fantastic,” Smith said.

His happiness grows even brighter when he’s around water, falling in love with swimming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We spent most of the summer in our neighbor’s swimming pool, he would live there if he could,” Smith said.

His family is looking to build a Water Wonderland in their backyard that Tucker can play in all year round. The water playground will include a hot tub donated by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

However, Chelsea and her husband, Josh, want to add on to Tucker’s wish by purchasing more water toys and building an enclosure in order for him to use it during the Winter.

The family is looking to raise $20,000 by the end of October to make Tucker’s wish come true. They are also looking for volunteers to help build and confirm planning ideas from a contractor.

So far, Smith says the outreach has been overwhelming. Grand Blanc resident, Brynn Cogar, is just one of many residents ready to join Tucker’s army and make his dream a reality.

“I was scrolling on Facebook and all of sudden I saw the page and read his story,” Cogar said. “I just knew I wanted to be a part of it. ‘ll volunteer, I can do hard work.”

So far the family has reached 20% of their fundraising goal.

“We are so grateful and are well aware none of this would be happening if other people weren’t helping take care of our baby and supporting our family,” Smith said.

To donate to Tucker’s Water Wonderland, click here. You can also join his Facebook group here.

If you’re an interested sponsor, you can email Chelsea tucksarmy@yahoo.com.

