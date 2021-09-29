Fight to get Cheers Market liquor license revoked continues

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - ”We are looking simply to provide the citizens in and around that particular location with a crime free experience,” said Flint Police Det./Sgt. Tyrone Booth.

Flint Police Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth believes declaring Cheers Market located on Court Street a public nuisance would have helped in those efforts. Something City Council decided NOT to pursue during last night’s meeting.

“So obviously it’s disappointing, we’ll continue to do our part in terms of enforcing the laws, as it relates to the issues that we’re experiencing there,” Booth said.

For the Flint Police Department, that includes being able to monitor the store through the city’s the C.A.T.T. EYE surveillance program.

The program allows businesses in Flint to partner with police by giving investigators access to surveillance video feeds in real time.

Booth said that Cheers Market was once enrolled in the program, but is currently not active.

“We’ve attempted to contact them and spoke with them several times they had not done that, but still assured us that they would become partners with us, and reconnect to the system, it’s our hope that they’ll do that,” Booth said.

The market’s owner told council he supports a proposed ordinance requiring liquor stores in Flint to close by 9 p.m. every night.

Councilman Allan Griggs of the 8th Ward where Cheers is located said that’s not enough.

“I asked him, he said two things there liquor or alcohol and non alcohol, which of the two is your bigger sale, and he said the alcohol. Okay. That really makes it a liquor store, which is actually too close, it’s just across the street from a playground. And that right there is a violation,” said Flint City Councilman, Allan Griggs.

