Advertisement

Flint City Council drops measure to declare Cheers Market a public nuisance

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Council has dropped a measure to declare Cheers Market a public nuisance.

The decision Tuesday evening came after days of debate about the liquor store and frequent reports of violence there. Neighbors wanted the public nuisance designation, which would have allowed for proceedings to take away the store’s license to sell liquor.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the Flint Police Department tried to partner with Jeevanjot Ghotra, who owns Cheers Market, to partner the police Intelligence Center with surveillance but got nowhere.

RELATED: Flint looking to get Cheers Market liquor license revoked due to violence

Ghotra said he has tried to call police about problems, but officers either show up hours later or not at all. He also hired private security last week for the store.

Flint City Council members began discussing the fate of Cheers Market on Monday, but they had to stop before reaching a resolution. Council President Kate Fields kicked Councilman Eric Mays out of the meeting and several other members then left, leaving them without a quorum required to conduct business.

RELATED: Flint City Council president censured, not allowed to speak for 30 days

The debate continued on Tuesday evening before the decision to drop a public nuisance resolution.

Council members told Ghotra that they won’t declare Cheers Market a public nuisance now, but they will be keeping a close eye on the situation. The public nuisance resolution can come back in 30 days if necessary.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Simply Nutrition serves a variety of healthy beverages in Flint.
Wellness Wednesday: Simply Nutrition serves up healthy drinks
Plane Crash graphic
Plane crash reported at Zettel Memorial Airport in Gladwin
Police lights
Saginaw woman accused of trying to drown her young children
Cheers Market
Flint City Council drops public nuisance declaration for Cheers Market