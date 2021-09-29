Flint City Council drops measure to declare Cheers Market a public nuisance

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Council has dropped a measure to declare Cheers Market a public nuisance.

The decision Tuesday evening came after days of debate about the liquor store and frequent reports of violence there. Neighbors wanted the public nuisance designation, which would have allowed for proceedings to take away the store’s license to sell liquor.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the Flint Police Department tried to partner with Jeevanjot Ghotra, who owns Cheers Market, to partner the police Intelligence Center with surveillance but got nowhere.

Ghotra said he has tried to call police about problems, but officers either show up hours later or not at all. He also hired private security last week for the store.

Flint City Council members began discussing the fate of Cheers Market on Monday, but they had to stop before reaching a resolution. Council President Kate Fields kicked Councilman Eric Mays out of the meeting and several other members then left, leaving them without a quorum required to conduct business.

The debate continued on Tuesday evening before the decision to drop a public nuisance resolution.

Council members told Ghotra that they won’t declare Cheers Market a public nuisance now, but they will be keeping a close eye on the situation. The public nuisance resolution can come back in 30 days if necessary.

