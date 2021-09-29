Flint City Council president censured, not allowed to speak for 30 days

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Council’s leader isn’t allowed to speak during meetings for 30 days after her colleagues voted to censure her during a special meeting Tuesday evening.

Council President Kate Fields was censured by other council members after she removed Councilman Eric Mays from a meeting the previous evening on Monday.

When Fields muted Mays and didn’t let him back into Monday’s meeting, two other members also left. That made it impossible for the council to conduct more business because they lacked a quorum.

Fields defended her reasoning for Mays’ removal on Tuesday evening before Councilwoman Monica Galloway made a motion to have Fields censured.

Fields believes the Flint City Council is constantly attacked by Galloway and Mays. Fields believes her decision to remove Mays on Monday evening was valid.

“I was doing my job as a chair,” she said. “It is very interesting Mr. Mays is fixated on following the rules when he very clearly doesn’t follow the rules. He very clearly attacks people and won’t listen to the chair. So I believe I was acting correctly and I believe there is a lot of hypocrisy. I’m hearing from different individuals.”

Councilwoman Eva Worthing posted on Facebook later Tuesday evening, saying the move made to censure Fields was out of line. She said the Flint City Council needs more civility to move forward.

Mays has not commented publicly about what happened during the meetings this week.

