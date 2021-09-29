Flint updates its progress on a new back-up water pipeline

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city is making progress on testing its emergency back-up water source, one that was ordered by the EPA five years ago.

Now, an important step begins Wednesday that will assure Flint residents that their water will never experience a catastrophic event or disruption again.

In the spring of 2020, Flint City council approved a multi million dollar contract for construction of a seven mile long secondary water pipeline.

The $77 million dollars of state and federal funding was then earmarked for the project that was completed in August of this year.

Starting Thursday, the City of Flint Department of Public Works will increase the amount of water coming from this secondary emergency water pipeline from 5% to 25%.

This water comes from the Genesee County Drain Commission. The same system already supplies water to 20 communities in the county.

Flint has been relying on water from the Great Lakes Water Authority since switching over from Flint river water that leached lead from old pipes due to improper treatment.

The goal is to shore up Flint’s water infrastructure and increase safety for all residents according to Flint Director of Public Works Mike Brown.

“The reason we need to move forward is because we need to get to 100% on GCDC water so that we can get repairs done at the plant that deal with the GLWA water,” said Brown.

Additional monitoring will continue as the switchover continues. Brown hopes to be 100% on the new pipeline so they can complete repairs on the old one in the next month to six weeks.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.