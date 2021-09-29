Advertisement

Flint updates its progress on a new back-up water pipeline

By Kevin Goff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city is making progress on testing its emergency back-up water source, one that was ordered by the EPA five years ago.

Now, an important step begins Wednesday that will assure Flint residents that their water will never experience a catastrophic event or disruption again.

In the spring of 2020, Flint City council approved a multi million dollar contract for construction of a seven mile long secondary water pipeline.

The $77 million dollars of state and federal funding was then earmarked for the project that was completed in August of this year.

Starting Thursday, the City of Flint Department of Public Works will increase the amount of water coming from this secondary emergency water pipeline from 5% to 25%.

This water comes from the Genesee County Drain Commission. The same system already supplies water to 20 communities in the county.

Flint has been relying on water from the Great Lakes Water Authority since switching over from Flint river water that leached lead from old pipes due to improper treatment.

The goal is to shore up Flint’s water infrastructure and increase safety for all residents according to Flint Director of Public Works Mike Brown.

“The reason we need to move forward is because we need to get to 100% on GCDC water so that we can get repairs done at the plant that deal with the GLWA water,” said Brown.

Additional monitoring will continue as the switchover continues. Brown hopes to be 100% on the new pipeline so they can complete repairs on the old one in the next month to six weeks.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Grand Blanc boy's Make-A-Wish request
Community helps Grand Blanc child accomplish Make-A-Wish project
All 83 Michigan counties at high risk for COVID-19 transmission
All 83 Michigan counties at high risk for COVID-19 transmission
Flint water update
Important update to Flint's new back-up water pipeline
Grand Blanc boy's Make-A-Wish request
Grand Blanc Child's Make-a-Wish