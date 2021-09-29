Governor Whitmer signs budget to help working families with hopes to grow economy

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed SB 82 and HB 4400 on Wednesday which laid out the planned funding for the fiscal year of 2022 which will begin on Oct. 1.

The total budget plans to invests $70 billion dollars into Michigan’s future when combined with the K-12 school aid budget signed earlier this year. It plans to include strong investments for the state’s economy, lowers the cost of childcare for Michigan’s working families, invests in education and skills for Michigan’s workforce, protects access to affordable healthcare, prioritizes cleaning up our water and environment, and rebuilds crumbling bridges.

“This is a budget that puts Michiganders first. We are coming together to grow the middle class, support small businesses, and invest in our communities,” said Governor Whitmer.

Through the budget plan, the goals laid out showcase the planned improvements for Michigan’s economy.

“This is a comprehensive budget that builds on the school aid budget I signed this summer, which made the largest investment in K-12 education in Michigan history without raising taxes. The budget fully funds Michigan Reconnect and Futures For Frontliners, putting 167,000 people on a tuition-free path to higher education or skills training, fixes 100 crumbling bridges, expands low or no-cost childcare to 105,000 kids, replaces lead service lines in Benton Harbor and beyond, permanently raises hourly pay for direct care workers, puts $500 million into our rainy-day fund, and make additional investments to protect water and environment,” said Whitmer.

Whitmer said that this budget is a testament to the great things Michiganders can accomplish when they work together. Her plans for this budget include collaboration across the board to help families, businesses, and communities thrive.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. said that this budget plans to make a real difference in for families across the state, all the way up to the Upper Peninsula.

“From Grand Rapids to Traverse City to Saginaw to Flint, this is a budget that helps every corner of our state. Families win, businesses win, and our schools win. There is so much to like about this budget, and I am excited about what the future holds for us,” said Gilchrist.

State Budget Director David Massaron said that his working relationship with Sen. Stamas and Rep. Albert made all the difference when creating a tangible budget aimed to help all.

“Together we were able to develop a budget that is going to help families and businesses across our state. The pandemic has been hard for everyone, but now we have put so many resources to work that will make a difference. The state is well positioned for the future,” said Massaron.

The budget has been laid out to represent the targeted goals planned to be put in place;

The skills section of the budget plans to fully fund Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners, by providing direct support to help those get higher education or skills training as the state moves towards the goal of having 60% of working-age adults earn a postsecondary education or skills training by 2030.

The investments in Wednesday’s budget will help the 167,000 Michiganders who have signed up for Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners to pursue their career goals as well as provide employers with the skilled employees their businesses need to succeed.

“Community colleges are a proud partner in the statewide effort to build a better Michigan,” said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, Ph.D., Mott Community College President. “As a community college President, I am extraordinarily grateful to Governor Whitmer and a bi-partisan majority in the Michigan Legislature for approving a nearly 5% increase in funding this year for our institutions, especially in these very challenging times. This bipartisan, forward-thinking commitment to higher education and skills training will make our state stronger and ready for the challenges of the future.”

It is said that the funding planned for for Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners, will provide free tuition for an in-demand industry certificate or associate degree for Michigan adults aged 25 and older.

“This sustainable, bipartisan budget will make key investments to address the number one issue for the business community: talent,” said Rick Baker, President & CEO of the Grand Rapids Chamber. “From a historic investment to make childcare more accessible and affordable, to additional funding in important workforce development tools like Going PRO, this is a budget Michigan employers and employees can be excited about to help our state fully recover and thrive.”

The childcare portion of the budget plans to expand access to childcare, which will help families get back to work by making 105,000 more children eligible for low or no-cost care and increasing rates and issuing stabilization and startup grants for childcare providers.

“The unprecedented and strategic investment in child care is a game changer that will help parents get back to work, allow child care businesses to keep their doors open, address the low wages that have made it difficult to recruit and retain child care workers, and ultimately give children a high-quality early learning experience,” said Pat Sorenson, Senior Policy Analyst at the Michigan League for Public Policy. “We are grateful for the leadership of the governor and the broad bipartisan support for child care in the legislature.”

It also plans to delivers a one-time, $1,000 bonus to childcare workers. It is said that the plan of investing in childcare is a shared priority that will help families and businesses thrive.

The infrastructure section of the budget plans to invests $196 million to repair or replace nearly 100 crumbling bridges across the state that are deemed in serious and critical condition. This also plans to create 2,500 jobs.

“Smith’s Bridge is vital to our community, for commuters, public safety forces and school bus drivers,” said Ferrysburg Mayor Rebecca Hopp. “I appreciate the governor following through on her pledge to commit funds to replace this lifeline and MDOT’s ongoing help and support for our community. The budget delivers on several key issues that matter most to families in Ferrysburg, including childcare, healthcare, skills training, and bridges. As an employee of the Ottawa County Careerline Tech Center, I know first-hand the importance of skilled trades. I am grateful to the legislature and the governor for coming together to get this done.”

The health side of the budget plans to invest in healthcare to keep Michigan families safe. It is said that a permanent $2.35 per hour raise will occur for all direct care workers who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic.

It is said that it will also offer alternative options to the traditional nursing home setting for seniors, as well as fund treatment for sickle cell disease and continue the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies program.

The water budget plans to fund the replacement of lead service lines in Benton Harbor to provide safe drinking water and new funding for the Emergency Drinking Water Fund to improve the states ability to address drinking water emergencies.

“When we invest in the environment around us, we invest in peoples’ health. Our new budget does just that,” said Conan Smith, Michigan Environmental Council President & CEO. “It protects Michiganders by fortifying homes against climate change; by removing lead from our walls; and by keeping manure, PFAS and other contaminants out of our drinking water. Together, these investments provide a solid grounding for even bolder future actions.”

The budget laid out that there is also funding to clean up contaminated sites across the state, and investments to end lead poisoning in homes.

The public safety section of the budget will make investments to keep families and communities safe and hopes to reduce crime. This funding plans to hire and train state troopers and corrections officers, with additional resources to make sure that each and every trooper has a body camera.

The budget also plans to provides funds for 911 system upgrades and improved training.

The fiscal responsibility section of the budget plans to put $500 million into the state’s rainy-day fund.

It is said that this is the largest one-time deposit ever that brings the total rainy day fund balance to nearly $1.4 billion.

The Governor said that this fiscally responsible investment is to ensure that the state has resources in place to prepare for potential crises.

She said that by passing a tax legislation, it plans to save small businesses in Michigan $200 million annually and keep those dollars in the state rather than sending them to Washington, DC.

Autoplay Caption

Governor Whitmer said that she is confident that the state government can deliver meaningful changes to uplift Michigan families, communities, and small businesses and usher in a new era of prosperity.

Click here to read the Governors transmittal letter.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.