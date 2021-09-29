Advertisement

Heart of Worship Dance Studio hosting fundraiser to benefit Flint youth

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Heart of Worship Dance Studio works to enrich the lives of Flint youth through the art of dance.

The nonprofit teaches several dance genres while instilling positive life lessons for children.

Heart of Worship Dance Studio will be at Simply Nutrition on Beecher Road on Friday.

The dance organization will receive 20% of event sales plus tips from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The public will be able to meet the dancers at 5 p.m.

The studio is based at West Court Street Church of God at 2920 W. Court St. in Flint. Call 810-282-5908 or click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Dr. Richard Westreich
Plastic surgery booming during coronavirus pandemic
Simply Nutrition serves a variety of healthy beverages in Flint.
Wellness Wednesday: Simply Nutrition serves up healthy drinks
Foster Coffee Co. is located in downtown Flint.
Foster Coffee Co. in Flint explains the science behind a cup of joe
Kmart
Blue Light Specials over: Final Kmart store in Michigan closing