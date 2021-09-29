Heart of Worship Dance Studio hosting fundraiser to benefit Flint youth

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Heart of Worship Dance Studio works to enrich the lives of Flint youth through the art of dance.

The nonprofit teaches several dance genres while instilling positive life lessons for children.

Heart of Worship Dance Studio will be at Simply Nutrition on Beecher Road on Friday.

The dance organization will receive 20% of event sales plus tips from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The public will be able to meet the dancers at 5 p.m.

The studio is based at West Court Street Church of God at 2920 W. Court St. in Flint. Call 810-282-5908 or click here for more information.

