JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

After a little bit of morning fog and some stubborn clouds burned away, our Tuesday turned out to be a pretty decent day. Winds in off of Lake Huron held temperatures in the 60s for the most part, but a few spots did manage to touch 70. With lots of starlight overnight, and with light & variable wind conditions, lows early Wednesday morning will settle into the 40s across the entire ABC12 viewing area. There is also a chance a little bit of fog will again form in some spots.

If some fog does form through the wee hours of our Wednesday, it should be quick to burn off. That will get us into a good bit of sunshine for the day. Winds will be light & variable for the day and high temperatures will sneak into the lower 70s for the most part. The exception will be along the Lake Huron shoreline where an onshore breeze will develop for the afternoon. That breeze will likely keep readings in the 60s near Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay.

Thursday and Friday are shaping-up pretty well too. We should continue to see a good bit of sunshine, and temperatures will be remaining in the comfort zone. On ABC12 News we will be talking about when some rainfall will make a return to Mid-Michigan, and what our temperatures will be doing as we begin the month of October. - JR