Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It will be another picture-perfect day across mid-Michigan.

Look for plenty of afternoon sunshine with calm to light and variable wind.

We’ll top out later this afternoon in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Chilly temperatures will kick on some furnaces as we dip back into the mid to upper 40s overnight - under a clear sky.

Thursday and Friday will be repeat performances with Friday being a touch warmer.

Chances for rain increase beginning late in the day on Saturday.

We’ll time out our rain chances on ABC12 News.

