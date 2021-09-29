Michigan reports highest COVID-19 daily average in nearly five months

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the highest daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in nearly five months on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,773 new COVID-19 illnesses for Tuesday and Wednesday for a total of 1,022,575. The daily average of 3,387 newly confirmed cases is the highest since early May.

State health officials reported 100 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday and Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,998.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained above 40,000 tests completed on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests reached a five month high over 12% on Monday before dropping back to 9.52% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Wednesday, 1,621 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 19 more than Monday. Of those, 1,561 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased this week. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 436 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 199 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are 14 more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and six more on ventilators.

Michigan has distributed over 13.299 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.136 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.495 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 667,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.92 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.347 million people statewide. A total of 57.7% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 67.7% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 37,428 cases and 960 deaths, which is an increase of 360 cases and seven deaths.

Saginaw, 22,979 cases and 630 deaths, which is an increase of 142 cases.

Arenac, 1,336 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Bay, 12,127 cases and 355 deaths, which is an increase of 119 cases and three deaths.

Clare, 2,564 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of 50 cases.

Gladwin, 2,364 cases and 62 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Gratiot, 3,805 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases.

Huron, 3,384 cases and 82 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

Iosco, 2,292 cases and 79 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases and one death.

Isabella, 6,625 cases and 99 deaths, which is an increase of 119 cases.

Lapeer, 8,785 cases and 223 deaths, which is an increase of 54 cases and three deaths.

Midland, 8,276 cases and 111 deaths, which is an increase of 92 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,862 cases and 45 deaths, which is an increase of 48 cases and one death.

Oscoda, 679 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Roscommon, 1,830 cases and 56 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Sanilac, 3,976 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Shiawassee, 6,601 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of 91 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 5,583 cases and 170 deaths, which is an increase of 46 cases.

