Mid-Michigan nursing students and faculty trying to stay positive through COVID-19 pandemic

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/28/2021) - More nurses than ever before are getting burned out.

Right now, there are more than 12,000 nursing positions open across the state, according to Indeed.com.

As the number of COVID-19 patients and hospitalizations are rising, the number of nurses is shrinking. More and more people are leave the profession.

Now, at least one of the state’s largest hospital systems, Henry Ford Health System, is looking to fill hundreds of open nursing positions by hiring from overseas.

Mid-Michigan universities are working hard to try and ease the shortfall.

ABC12 spoke to students and faculty at Saginaw Valley State University and University of Michigan Flint. They say they’re concerned about a possible shortage of nurses in the community, but they’re depending on service and support to continue moving forward.

“It’s hard for nurses to stay in the profession. It’s difficult for them. They’re under a lot of stress, and so it is a worry for me both as a person that’s trying to meet the need of those vacancies as well as an individual citizen,” Dr. Karen Brown-Fackler said. Brown-Fackler is the Nursing Department Chairperson at Saginaw Valley State University.

There, they admit 96 students every semester to hopefully fill the needs of the community within a couple of years.

One of those students is Elaine Anderson, who says COVID-19 is even impacting her studies.

“We’re kind of in a place where a lot of our schedules are completely unknown. Hospitals are shutting us out at the first sign of cases going up a lot of the times, especially right now, I’m in my rotation where I’ll be dealing with kids and pregnant mothers, so a lot of those places don’t want to take any risks obviously, and we’re getting shut out of clinical experiences,” Anderson said.

Anderson says regardless, she loves the profession and is eager to do her part.

“I can be there at my clinicals, and I can just graduate and just be extra hands and thinking about how I would want nursing students to act when I’m a nurse keeps me going, and I know if no one graduates, this problem is just going to go on forever,” Anderson said.

At the University of Michigan Flint, one faculty member in the School of Nursing says health systems need to do more to support nurses like paying for conferences that support their mental health and giving them a moment to reflect on why they joined the profession in the first place.

“When you’re faced with those situations where you’re challenged, you’re working short staffed, the acuity of the illness of your patience is very high. You just need to take a moment, take a deep breath, use a little bit of meditative breathing, and ask yourself, ‘Why did I do this in the first place?’” Jamie Koonmen said. Koonmen is the Associate Director for RN to BSN Program at the University of Michigan Flint.

One thing that could help is the Safe Patient Care Act. The Michigan Nurses Association is pushing state lawmakers to pass the protection that would ensure things like safe staffing ratios and limit forced overtime for nurses. It was introduced back in March and still making its way through the legislature.

