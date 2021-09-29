New concerns about fentanyl laced pills circulating in mid Michigan

MID MICHIGAN. (WJRT) - New concerns are rising about fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl in Genesee County.

Earlier this week, ABC12 spoke about the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s warning about these fake pills circulating in communities across the country.

Mid-Michigan is certainly no exception.

There’s some good things happening in the county right now, and some not so good things. Both can be attributed to this rapid rise of fake pills laced with fentanyl going around.

“I used to print my own prescriptions in 97. I should be in prison,” said Denise Terryah, a recovering fentanyl addict.

When asked if they ever came after her, she said “Yeah once.”

Terryah is referring to her previous life as a woman enslaved to the deep, dark depths of drug addiction.

It was about 10 to 11 years ago when she would overdose on Fentanyl up to three times per day.

She considers herself lucky to be standing and breathing.

“My husband usually found me, somebody usually found me, I would come out of it, they would call an ambulance,” she said.

Terryah was addicted to fentanyl -- long before fentanyl became widely known.

But gone are the days of playing Russian Roulette with just the drug itself. It’s now made it’s way into other illegal and prescription drugs in Genesee County.

“Fentanyl is being mixed into everything, from pills to heroin -- I’ve even heard it being sprinkled on some marijuana,” said Aaron Rubio with the United Community Action Network.

He said that this month alone, overdoses are down across the county.

Typically, there are around 45 Narcan administrations from EMS providers every two weeks in the county.

Right now, they’re seeing around 30 -- good news, right? On the other hand, deaths by overdose are up.

Rubio said that there are typically four or five deaths by overdose per two week period.

However for the first 2.5 weeks this month, there were 13 deaths.

“We have some people that are maybe doing cocaine, meth -- other drugs outside of opiates who have no tolerance to opiates buying that Percocet, Xanax, these pill pressed bars that are getting and people are mixing fentanyl in those,” said Rubio.

So what can the community do at home to help be a part of this solution? Rubio said that it all starts in the medicine cabinet.

U-CAN will be hosting a DEA prescription drug takeback day Oct. 23 at Ascension Genesys from 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.