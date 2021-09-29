Plane crash reported at Zettel Memorial Airport in Gladwin

GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators are looking into what caused a plane to crash at Gladwin County’s Zettel Memorial Airport.

Early reports indicated that someone was trapped inside the plane after the crash Tuesday evening at the south end of the city of Gladwin.

Details remained extremely limited Wednesday morning and police hadn’t officially confirmed the incident.

