Advertisement

Plastic surgery booming during coronavirus pandemic

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Experts are calling it the Zoom Boom.

According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Americans spent $1 billion more on procedures like facelifts, breast augmentation and botox in 2020 than they did in 2019.

They say this surge came after the pandemic lockdowns nationwide. Top New York plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich explained more about the surge.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Heart of Worship Dance Studio
Heart of Worship Dance Studio hosting fundraiser to benefit Flint youth
Simply Nutrition serves a variety of healthy beverages in Flint.
Wellness Wednesday: Simply Nutrition serves up healthy drinks
Foster Coffee Co. is located in downtown Flint.
Foster Coffee Co. in Flint explains the science behind a cup of joe
Kmart
Blue Light Specials over: Final Kmart store in Michigan closing