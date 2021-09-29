Advertisement

Political expert predicts Flint City Council drama could drive investors away

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint City Council meeting ended with even more city disfunction and more difficulty to conduct meetings after members voted to censure Council President Kate Fields.

Political analyst Paul Rozycki predicts that the drama among council could drive investors away from the city.

“I was doing my job as a chair. He very clearly attacks people and won’t listen to the chair. So I believe I was acting correctly and I believe there is a lot of hypocrisy. I’m hearing from different individuals,” said Flint City Council President Kate Fields.

She said that she stands by her decision to remove Councilman Eric Mays from Monday night’s meeting, but with a 5-2 vote last night to censure her for 30 days, she wont be allowed to speak or run the meetings.

After calling for the special meeting on Tuesday night, it was Monica Galloway who made the censure motion. A decision political analyst Paul Rozycki said could be a bad move for city residents.

“It reflects in so many ways the whole demeanor of what’s been going on in the City Council for the last couple years. It’s unfortunate for the image of the city of Flint,” said Rozycki.

With meetings already running for hours and resolutions continuously being postponed, Rozycki said that this could delay those necessary decisions and even push future investors away.

“The City Council has had a hard time making decisions in the best of conditions, and this is certainly going to make it worse. Clearly there are some important ones coming up-- the budget, how to spend COVID money,” said Rozycki.

This dysfunction comes after City Council spent time earlier this year training on how to run a productive council meeting.

“Maybe the worst thing above and beyond the actual issue-- is the fact that when new investors or people are looking at coming to Flint, they often take a look at the council and shake their heads and decide to go somewhere else. Its the image that’s the most damaged in many ways,” said Rozycki.

Council woman Eva Worthing posted on Facebook Tuesday night saying that the move made to censure President Fields was out of line.

She said that Flint City Council needs more civility to move forward. Vice President Maurice Davis will be running the City Council meetings for the time being.

