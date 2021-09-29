Saginaw woman accused of trying to drown her young children

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman faces child abuse and assault charges after prosecutors say she tried to drown one or both of her babies.

Investigators say 24-year-old Jerilyn Jones was arraigned Monday for second-degree child abuse and strangulation felonies. They each carry a maximum 10-year sentence in prison.

Police were called to a home Saturday, where Jones was with her two kids age 13 months old and 2 months old. The babies did not appear to be hurt when officers got there.

Police say Jones has a history with Child Protective Services. She will be back in court next month.

