Sheriff Swanson calling on the public for help finding person of interest in Genesee County animal abuse case

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Swanson is calling on the public for help to find a person of interest in an animal abuse case.

A group of dogs were found abused, neglected and one even dead on Flint’s north side.

--WARNING -- some of the photos are graphic.

Swanson explained that eight dogs were found at a home as a result of a previous drug operation bust. The dogs were chained to a fence, dehydrated and starved. One dog was dead when police arrived.

The animals were taken to animal control for treatment.

Swanson said that he will provide the information and picture for the person responsible within the next few days. Be sure to stay with ABC12 for this developing situation.

Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

