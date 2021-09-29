Advertisement

Wellness Wednesday: Simply Nutrition serves up healthy drinks

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Simply Nutrition serves a variety of beverages packed with healthy vitamins and minerals.

The local smoothie and juice bar is serving more than just healthy shakes. They are active supporters of the community.

The shop is located at 3426 Beecher Road in Flint. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

Call 810-965-8047 for more information about Simply Nutrition.

