Wonderful weather continues

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our great stretch of weather continues! High pressure helps to give us plenty of afternoon sunshine with calm to light and variable winds.

Today’s highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s before we drop back to the mid and upper 40s tonight.

Clear skies overnight give way to more sun tomorrow with highs around 70 again. Winds will remain light.

Wonderful weather carries into Friday with highs in the low 70s with sunshine.

Our next chance of rain arrives Saturday.

