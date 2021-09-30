AOTW - Adrie Staib

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton’s junior outside-hitter Adrie Staib smacks the ball with so much force, it can literally put fear into opponents.

“She has a ton of power, a ton of heart. I think everything, her adrenaline, everything just flows through her naturally,” said Fenton head volleyball coach Jenna Long.

Staib isn’t hard to find on the volleyball court, just look up to the sky and you’ll see her up there throwing down kills.

“It’s definitely one of my best priorities in volleyball,” Staib explains. “Getting above the block to hit and trying to get as high as I can so people can hit into my blocks.”

Adrie’s high flying has led to about 50 kills and 18 blocks so far this season.

“Honestly in any tight game, I always say get Adrie the ball. Adrie is going to make it happen,” said Long. “Even if the sets are not there, she’s going to tip it to a corner or find a place to put the ball to get the team a big point.”

The junior stellar play at the net comes from within; her mom Jessica played college volleyball at Albion College.

“She just kind of inspired me to do better and this sport is so much fun. I can’t imagine my life without it,” said Staib.

Even with the pressure of living up to high expectations, Staib still finds joy in playing.

She explains, “You know that you’re not going to have your best games every day. You’re not going to jump the highest or hit the hardest every day. Just anticipating having fun is better than anticipating having a great game. So overall, if you didn’t have your best game but you still had fun, I count that as a win in my book.”

