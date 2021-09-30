Advertisement

Community Read program restarting in Flint and Genesee County

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The goal is to engage the community in promoting inclusion and understanding differing points of view through a literary journey.

The Flint & Genesee Literacy Network is restarting the Community Read program. Executive Director Angela Hood-Beaugard said the first book will be “Caste: The Origins of our Discontent” by Isabel Wilkerson.

